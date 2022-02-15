Citigroup Lowers CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Price Target to $47.00

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $71.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LAW. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CS Disco from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of CS Disco from $61.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CS Disco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CS Disco presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.64.
NYSE:LAW opened at $37.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.10. CS Disco has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $69.41.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CS Disco by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 232,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after acquiring an additional 63,124 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in CS Disco during the fourth quarter valued at $914,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in CS Disco by 503.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.
About CS Disco
CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.
