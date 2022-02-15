City of London Group (LON:CIN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $65.79

Shares of City of London Group plc (LON:CIN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 65.79 ($0.89) and traded as low as GBX 60 ($0.81). City of London Group shares last traded at GBX 62.50 ($0.85), with a volume of 3,666 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 56.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 65.79. The stock has a market cap of £66.76 million and a P/E ratio of -3.13.

City of London Group plc primarily focuses on the provision of finance to the SME sector in the United Kingdom. It offers asset backed finance products, commercial loans, debt finance products, and leasing services to SMEs; loans to professional practice firms; and management services to third-party funds.

