City of London Group (LON:CIN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $65.79

Shares of City of London Group plc (LON:CIN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 65.79 ($0.89) and traded as low as GBX 60 ($0.81). City of London Group shares last traded at GBX 62.50 ($0.85), with a volume of 3,666 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 56.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 65.79. The stock has a market cap of £66.76 million and a P/E ratio of -3.13.
City of London Group Company Profile (LON:CIN)
Recommended Stories
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for City of London Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City of London Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.