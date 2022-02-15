Civitas Social Housing Plc (CSH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.39 on March 11th

Civitas Social Housing Plc (LON:CSH) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.39 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON CSH opened at GBX 88.87 ($1.20) on Tuesday. Civitas Social Housing has a 1-year low of GBX 85.20 ($1.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 121 ($1.64). The company has a market cap of £546.00 million and a PE ratio of 15.22. The company has a current ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 95.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 98.86.

In other Civitas Social Housing news, insider Michael Wrobel purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £19,000 ($25,710.42).

Civitas Social Housing PLC was the first Real Estate Investment Trust offering pure play exposure to social housing in England and Wales. The Company is advised by Civitas Housing Advisors Limited. The Company's Ordinary shares are listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and were admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016.

