Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Has $396,000 Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $372,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

WST opened at $383.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 47.60, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.85 and a 1-year high of $475.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $414.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $426.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 18th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

