Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Has $478,000 Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) by 87.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,054 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $348,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 225.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 34,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 23,825 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 986.5% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,865 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 67.0% in the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 36,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 14,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 41.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:CII opened at $20.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day moving average is $21.15. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.13 and a 1-year high of $22.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0995 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

