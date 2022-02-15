Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Has $496,000 Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 457.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 536.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $27.31 and a 1 year high of $38.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.51 and its 200-day moving average is $34.02.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

