Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Invests $717,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,818 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $714,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Comcast by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 111,436 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,354,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,132,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $47.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $216.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.64 and its 200-day moving average is $53.65. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $45.47 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Cowen increased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.28.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

