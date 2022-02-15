Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Purchases Shares of 8,561 Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $350,378,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $109,946,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,186,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,461 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,214,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,347.8% during the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 715,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,600,000 after buying an additional 704,483 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $59.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.09. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $59.86 and a fifty-two week high of $61.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

