Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MBB opened at $103.85 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $103.73 and a 52-week high of $109.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.48.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

