Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2022

Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CLZNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Clariant from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Clariant from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Clariant in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of Clariant stock opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.76. Clariant has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

Clariant Company Profile

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals; Catalysis; Natural Resources; Plastics and Coatings; and Corporate. The Care Chemicals segment comprises the industrial and consumer specialties business unit (BU), food additives as well as the industrial biotechnology business.

Analyst Recommendations for Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY)

