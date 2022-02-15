Claro Advisors LLC Acquires 254 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 30,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Polaris by 7.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 2.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Polaris by 10.0% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PII opened at $118.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.52 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.13.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PII shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Citigroup started coverage on Polaris in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.93.

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 23,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $2,848,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

