Claro Advisors LLC Purchases 190 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,517 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $141.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $223.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial began coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.32.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,537 shares of company stock valued at $16,712,912. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

