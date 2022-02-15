Claro Advisors LLC Sells 1,669 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Claro Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 765,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,653,000 after purchasing an additional 120,189 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 14.2% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 15,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.0% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 30,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 45.0% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 38.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 924,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,890,000 after acquiring an additional 257,574 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.43.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $57.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.91. The firm has a market cap of $237.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.