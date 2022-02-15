Claro Advisors LLC Sells 172 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Claro Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,655,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,364,000 after acquiring an additional 12,274 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 93,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 97,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,431,000 after acquiring an additional 20,447 shares during the period.

IWF opened at $268.92 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $226.77 and a 12 month high of $311.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $289.31.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

