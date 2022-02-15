Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,400 shares, a decline of 41.5% from the January 15th total of 137,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CRXT stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.28. 156,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,043. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.30. Clarus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $31.24.

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Clarus Therapeutics will post -7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Clarus Therapeutics by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Clarus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

