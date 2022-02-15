Claybrook Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Claybrook Capital LLC decreased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 84.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 677,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,249,000 after purchasing an additional 310,455 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 480,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 33,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 91,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $4,217,873.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,163 shares of company stock valued at $10,056,322. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

NYSE:CL opened at $79.26 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $66.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.02.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

