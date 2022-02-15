Claybrook Capital LLC Makes New $362,000 Investment in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. Claybrook Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,049,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,832,000 after buying an additional 614,570 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 716,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,631,000 after buying an additional 35,884 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 600,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,419,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 295,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after buying an additional 83,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 1,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MORT opened at $16.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average is $18.69. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75.

