Claybrook Capital LLC Sells 20,166 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Claybrook Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,166 shares during the quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 394.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,013,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,095,000 after acquiring an additional 808,192 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 137,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,394,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RTX. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.92.

NYSE RTX opened at $93.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $140.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $71.99 and a one year high of $96.96.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

