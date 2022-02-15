Claybrook Capital LLC Sells 26,989 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Claybrook Capital LLC lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,989 shares during the quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 232.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,884 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 374.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after buying an additional 30,970 shares during the period. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $1,502,770.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,204,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 564,945 shares of company stock valued at $90,720,392 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $156.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $379.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.52. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.