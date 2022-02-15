Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, based in San Antonio, TX, is a global leader in outdoor advertising displays in countries across continents. In the United States, the company operates advertising displays and has a presence of the top DMA regions. It manages a large portion of Spectacular Displays in Times Square as well as Airport, Taxi and Mall advertising worldwide. Adshel is the company’s International street furniture division. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barrington Research raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clear Channel Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

NYSE:CCO traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $3.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,957,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,702. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.93. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $3.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCO. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

