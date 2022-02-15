Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, an increase of 113.2% from the January 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of CBGPY stock opened at $34.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.01. Close Brothers Group has a 1-year low of $33.89 and a 1-year high of $53.10.

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

CBGPY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Investec raised Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Close Brothers Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.