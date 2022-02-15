Clough Capital Partners L P Buys 111,500 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,349 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,500 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.1% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $84,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 48,407 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,647,000 after acquiring an additional 10,243 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,178,823 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $343,660,000 after buying an additional 39,705 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 96,292 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,147,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Microsoft by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $621,940,000 after purchasing an additional 182,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $295.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $317.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.56. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $224.26 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 448,802 shares of company stock worth $153,532,072. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

