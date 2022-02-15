Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on February 28th

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0943 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by 9.5% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLO opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $13.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 717,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 173,669 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund were worth $8,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

