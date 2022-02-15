CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Insider Kevin Kometer Sells 13,500 Shares of Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total transaction of $3,294,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ CME opened at $239.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.99 and a 12 month high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,017,000 after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 16.1% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the second quarter valued at about $119,101,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the second quarter worth about $238,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.00.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

