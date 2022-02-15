CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Raised to $255.00 at Morgan Stanley

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $234.00 to $255.00 in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CME. TheStreet raised shares of CME Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $243.00.

CME opened at $239.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $229.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group has a 12-month low of $182.99 and a 12-month high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total transaction of $1,020,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total transaction of $3,294,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,163,900 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,783,000 after buying an additional 7,572 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 18.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,017,000 after buying an additional 8,955 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 24.9% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1,369.2% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 9,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 9,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

