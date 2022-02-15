CNH Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 299,993 FinTech Acquisition Corp VI (NASDAQ:FTVI)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp VI (NASDAQ:FTVI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 299,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,000. CNH Partners LLC owned 0.88% of FinTech Acquisition Corp VI at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp VI in the third quarter valued at about $16,519,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp VI in the third quarter valued at about $12,688,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp VI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,320,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp VI in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,826,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp VI during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,880,000. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ FTVI opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. FinTech Acquisition Corp VI has a twelve month low of $9.48 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80.
FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
