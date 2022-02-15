CNH Partners LLC Has $1.85 Million Position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR)

CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,053 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $12,212,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,239,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after buying an additional 399,992 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 4.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 899,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after buying an additional 40,300 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 491.2% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,285,000 after buying an additional 540,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 19.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 604,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average is $9.73. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

