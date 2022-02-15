CNH Partners LLC Has $2.43 Million Holdings in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC)

CNH Partners LLC grew its stake in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,440 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC owned about 2.98% of DHB Capital worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHBC. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DHB Capital by 8.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DHB Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DHB Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DHB Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHB Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DHBC opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. DHB Capital Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.72.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

