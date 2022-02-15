CNH Partners LLC Invests $1.95 Million in Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VLAT)

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VLAT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 199,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,000. CNH Partners LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Valor Latitude Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valor Latitude Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Antara Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,602,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Valor Latitude Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $2,112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLAT opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $9.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.71.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

