CNH Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG)

CNH Partners LLC reduced its position in Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) by 8.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 262,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,399 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in Recharge Acquisition were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recharge Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $4,900,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in Recharge Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,177,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in Recharge Acquisition by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 328,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 204,019 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Recharge Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,488,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Recharge Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Recharge Acquisition stock opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90. Recharge Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $10.42.

Recharge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was icorporated in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Recharge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recharge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.