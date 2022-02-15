CNH Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 233,001 Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC)

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 233,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition in the third quarter worth $162,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $186,000.

PTOC opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85. Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

