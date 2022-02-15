CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Purchased by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $13,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNO. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,028,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,282,000 after acquiring an additional 43,032 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,205,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,098,000 after purchasing an additional 44,205 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 59.2% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 111.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,261,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,173 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CNO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $25.05 on Tuesday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.88 and a 1 year high of $27.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.39.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

