Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KEYS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,642 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 18,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,335,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $360,585,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 5,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.80, for a total value of $1,014,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Page sold 20,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $4,080,397.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,536 shares of company stock valued at $41,351,697 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.31.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $165.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.70. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.09 and a twelve month high of $209.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

