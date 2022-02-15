Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLRC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SLR Investment by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 29,643 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SLR Investment by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of SLR Investment by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 158,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 98,596 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SLR Investment by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 144,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 87,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

SLRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point cut SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SLR Investment from $18.50 to $18.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.65.

SLRC opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $760.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.00. SLR Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

