Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Invests $367,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $156.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.35. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.46 and a 12 month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

