Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,135 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,317,993 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,334,657,000 after purchasing an additional 436,419 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,004,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $856,570,000 after acquiring an additional 118,354 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 11.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,852,777 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $801,266,000 after acquiring an additional 928,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,662,905 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $674,321,000 after acquiring an additional 79,108 shares in the last quarter. 42.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $78.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.12. The firm has a market cap of $210.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $61.08 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Oracle from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.96.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

