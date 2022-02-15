Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Takes $302,000 Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $836,581,000. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $911,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,770 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Accenture by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,323,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $423,275,000 after purchasing an additional 670,351 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Accenture by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,335,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $427,205,000 after purchasing an additional 563,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock opened at $326.13 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $244.44 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $369.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $580,692.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $746,301.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.87.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

