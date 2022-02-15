Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 16.12%.

CODA opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.46. Coda Octopus Group has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $10.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.15.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Coda Octopus Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Coda Octopus Group, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing patented real time 3D sonar solutions. It operates through the following two segments: Marine Technology Business and Marine Engineering Business. The Marine Technology Business segment develops solutions for both commercial and defense subsea market.

