Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2022

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 16.12%.

CODA opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.46. Coda Octopus Group has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $10.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.15.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Coda Octopus Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

About Coda Octopus Group

Coda Octopus Group, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing patented real time 3D sonar solutions. It operates through the following two segments: Marine Technology Business and Marine Engineering Business. The Marine Technology Business segment develops solutions for both commercial and defense subsea market.

