Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CIGI has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares set a $170.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.75.

CIGI stock opened at $150.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.84. Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of $98.23 and a 12-month high of $158.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,063,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,808,000 after purchasing an additional 47,172 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Colliers International Group by 21.9% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 4,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

