Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,505 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Comcast by 94.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,978,130,000 after acquiring an additional 16,883,869 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at $569,179,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Comcast by 27.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,835,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,986,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499,137 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Comcast by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,895,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432,001 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in Comcast by 60.4% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 16,274,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $910,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Macquarie lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.28.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $47.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.65. The company has a market cap of $216.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $45.47 and a 12-month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

