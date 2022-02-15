Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Holdings Lifted by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMA. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Comerica by 5.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,768,000 after purchasing an additional 337,917 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,752,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,537,000 after acquiring an additional 84,924 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,238,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,153,000 after acquiring an additional 188,047 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,203,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,231,000 after acquiring an additional 144,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,964,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,149,000 after acquiring an additional 104,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

CMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comerica from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.48.

Shares of CMA opened at $97.90 on Tuesday. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $62.98 and a 1 year high of $102.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $311,970.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.