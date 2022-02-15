Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CVGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commercial Vehicle Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Commercial Vehicle Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.
Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.94 million, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.42. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $13.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average of $8.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.
About Commercial Vehicle Group
Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.
