Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CVGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commercial Vehicle Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Commercial Vehicle Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.94 million, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.42. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $13.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average of $8.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVGI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $627,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 230.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,098,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,666 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 73,080 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

