CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Acquired by Brigade Capital Management LP

Brigade Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 983,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 138,307 shares during the period. CommScope comprises approximately 1.1% of Brigade Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Brigade Capital Management LP’s holdings in CommScope were worth $13,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in CommScope by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in CommScope by 140.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CommScope in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CommScope in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CommScope in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

COMM stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $9.10. 106,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,940,557. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average of $12.21. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $22.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66.

In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 5,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $48,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen bought 25,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 40,000 shares of company stock worth $392,650 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Northland Securities downgraded CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CommScope from $9.20 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.36.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

