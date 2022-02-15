Comparing Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) & Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) and Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Arkema alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Arkema and Davide Campari-Milano, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arkema 2 5 6 0 2.31 Davide Campari-Milano 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arkema currently has a consensus price target of $127.93, suggesting a potential downside of 8.94%. Given Arkema’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Arkema is more favorable than Davide Campari-Milano.

Dividends

Arkema pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Davide Campari-Milano pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Arkema pays out 13.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Davide Campari-Milano pays out 15.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Arkema is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Arkema shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Arkema has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Davide Campari-Milano has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arkema and Davide Campari-Milano’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arkema $9.01 billion 1.20 $379.24 million $19.00 7.39 Davide Campari-Milano $2.06 billion 5.50 $345.41 million $0.26 37.88

Arkema has higher revenue and earnings than Davide Campari-Milano. Arkema is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Davide Campari-Milano, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Arkema and Davide Campari-Milano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arkema 13.82% 13.86% 6.86% Davide Campari-Milano N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Arkema beats Davide Campari-Milano on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment. The Industrials Specialties segment groups the following business units: thiochemicals, fluorochemicals, polymethyl methacrylate, and hydrogen peroxides. The Coating Solutions segment proposes solutions for decorative paints, industrial coatings, adhesives, and high-growth acrylic applications. The company was founded on January 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Colombes, France.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands. The company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Sesto San Giovanni, Italy. Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A. is a subsidiary of Alicros S.p.A.

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.