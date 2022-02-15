Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Receives $2,025.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,025.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMPGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($26.39) to GBX 2,100 ($28.42) in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,800 ($24.36) to GBX 1,950 ($26.39) in a report on Friday, February 4th.

CMPGY traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $24.43. 639,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,037. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Compass Group has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $25.25.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.1685 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

