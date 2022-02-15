Compass Therapeutics Inc (OTC:CMPX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Compass Therapeutics Inc (OTC:CMPX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMPX. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of OTC CMPX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.42. The company had a trading volume of 124,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,878. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.94. Compass Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Therapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 27.66% of the company’s stock.

Compass Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company’s lead product candidate includes CTX-471. Compass Therapeutics Inc is based in Boston, MA.

