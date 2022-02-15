Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Insider David A. Dye Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) insider David A. Dye sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $11,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CPSI stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $28.16. 90,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,080. The company has a market capitalization of $412.49 million, a PE ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.73. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $37.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.72.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the third quarter worth $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the third quarter worth $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 252.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 90,380.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

