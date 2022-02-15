Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Insider David A. Dye Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) insider David A. Dye sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $11,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of CPSI stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $28.16. 90,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,080. The company has a market capitalization of $412.49 million, a PE ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.73. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $37.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.72.
Several brokerages recently commented on CPSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.
Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile
Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI)
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.