Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.
Shares of NASDAQ:CONN opened at $22.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $667.67 million, a PE ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.08. Conn’s has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
In other Conn’s news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $151,103.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 16.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,141,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,098,000 after acquiring an additional 158,533 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,348,000 after acquiring an additional 15,025 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Conn’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Conn’s by 13.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 65,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Conn’s Company Profile
Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.
