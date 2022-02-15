CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Down 4.5%

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)’s stock price dropped 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.15 and last traded at $30.15. Approximately 387 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 479,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.57.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CONSOL Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in CONSOL Energy by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 10,423 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in CONSOL Energy by 195.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 20,307 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the 4th quarter worth $1,737,000. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,296,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.