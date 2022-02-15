Consolidated Edison (ED) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect Consolidated Edison to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $83.02 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $87.67. The firm has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.54%.

In other Consolidated Edison news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 121 shares of company stock worth $9,750. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ED. KeyCorp increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.10.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

